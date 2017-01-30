WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: This week’s tours, open houses

Another update tonight as peak season for school open houses and tours continues, at Seattle Public Schools as well as local independent schools. The WSB West Seattle Event Calendar is one place to find tour dates – we add all the ones we receive (if you haven’t sent yours, editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks!). Here’s what we have for the next week:

*PATHFINDER K-8 (1901 SW Genesee) – Dates are listed here, including two evening open houses this week, 6:30 pm tomorrow (January 31st) for elementary, 6:30 pm Thursday (February 2nd) for middle school, and tours this Thursday for middle school, next Monday for elementary, both 8:30-10 am.

*LOUISA BOREN K-8 STEM (5950 Delridge Way SW) – Tours are planned tomorrow and Friday, 9:35-11 am

*LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY – Kindergarten tour Thursday, 8-9:30 am

*SHOREWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – 7 pm Thursday (February 2nd), elementary open house.

*ALKI ELEMENTARY: Morning tours, Friday, 8:30 am-10 am

*DENNY INTERNATIONAL MIDDLE SCHOOL: Daytime tour next Monday (February 6th), 8:15-9:20 am

SPS open enrollment starts February 13th, and school-choice info is here. But if you have a kindergartener-to-be, you can register **now** – the sooner the better, so schools can plan. Here’s how.

If you have tours/open houses to add to our calendar, editor@westseattleblog.com ASAP – thanks!