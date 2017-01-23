West Seattle schools: Peak season for open houses, tours

Now that we’re in the second half of the school year, many families are looking ahead to fall, and it’s peak season for open houses and tours, at Seattle Public Schools as well as local independent schools. The WSB West Seattle Event Calendar is one place to find tour dates – we add all the ones we receive (if you haven’t sent yours, editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks!). For example, the dates are in for both of the SPS K-8 “option schools” in West Seattle:

*PATHFINDER K-8 (1901 SW Genesee) – Dates are listed here, including tours and two evening open houses, 6:30 pm January 31st for elementary, 6:30 pm February 2nd for middle school.

*LOUISA BOREN K-8 STEM (5950 Delridge Way SW) – Dates are listed here, including tours and the February 9th open house for all grades, in two sessions – 6-7 pm for elementary, 7:30-8:30 pm for middle school.

SPS open enrollment starts February 13th, and school-choice info is here.

Some of what else you’ll find on our calendar this week:

*Alki Elementary morning tours (Tuesday and Thursday)

*Seattle Lutheran High School evening open house (Thursday)

*West Seattle Montessori School & Academy (WSB sponsor) afternoon open house (Saturday)

*Our Lady of Guadalupe open house (Sunday)

*Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School open house (Sunday)

Again, if you have tours/open houses to add to our calendar, editor@westseattleblog.com ASAP – thanks!