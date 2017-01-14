West Seattle scenes: From the WSB inbox

Thanks again for sharing photos your fellow West Seattleites might enjoy! First we have two more of the moon showing off – above, from Kersti Muul, as it approached the Olympic Mountains’ iconic peaks The Brothers early today; below, two from Marc, first, moonrise beauty from earlier this week:

And a little whimsy:

Just waiting patiently for its person, but from a certain angle, it looked like that dog was about to drive away, Marc says.

