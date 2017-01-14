West Seattle, Washington

15 Sunday

35℉

West Seattle scenes: From the WSB inbox

January 14, 2017 6:22 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

moonset4-1

Thanks again for sharing photos your fellow West Seattleites might enjoy! First we have two more of the moon showing off – above, from Kersti Muul, as it approached the Olympic Mountains’ iconic peaks The Brothers early today; below, two from Marc, first, moonrise beauty from earlier this week:

Moonrise 2

And a little whimsy:

Driving Dog-1

Just waiting patiently for its person, but from a certain angle, it looked like that dog was about to drive away, Marc says.

(Photo to share? If breaking news – text to 206-293-6302 if you can; if not breaking, editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!)

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle scenes: From the WSB inbox"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann