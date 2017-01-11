West Seattle scene: Olympic medalist Tori Bowie @ High Point Community Center

Thanks to Kathleen Collins for the photo! It’s from High Point Community Center last night, when the young athletes of the High Voltage Track and Field Club got to meet Olympic track-and-field medalist Tori Bowie (top row, center). Bowie, 26, was a triple medalist at last year’s Summer Olympics – gold in the 4x100m relay, silver in the 100m dash, bronze in the 200m dash. She lives in Florida; her visit to Seattle also included receiving an award from Casey Family Programs.