West Seattle restaurants: Shelby’s Bistro and Ice Creamery closes after less than 6 months

January 3, 2017 2:46 pm
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

img_1156

FIRST REPORT, 2:46 PM: It was only the middle of last summer – mid-July – when Shelby Varden and his parents cut the ribbon to officially open Shelby’s Bistro and Ice Creamery at 4752 California SW in The Junction. Less than six months later, a sign on the door today announces that Shelby’s is closed. After a reader tip (thanks to Jason), we just went over but couldn’t find anyone there to speak with; nothing about the closure is on any of Shelby’s online channels yet. We’ve also left voice and e-mail messages, and will add anything more that we find out.

The corner spot has undergone a lot of turnover in the past decade. We had first reported on the plan for Shelby’s last April. That was five months after Westside Public House abruptly closed following a year in operation, preceded by three years of A Terrible Beauty, and before that, less than a year for Table 35 and less than two years for Ama Ama. Before that, Ovio Bistro had been in the space for almost five years.

ADDED 3:18 PM: We just received this news release:

Today, Shelby’s Bistro and Ice Creamery regretfully announced they will be closing effective immediately. Shelby’s Bistro and Ice Creamery, commonly referred to as “Shelby’s”, was opened by Shelby Varden on July 19, 2016 in the West Seattle Junction at 4752 California Ave SW. Shelby’s was a full-service sit down restaurant serving appetizers, salads, pizzas, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, and ice cream. Shelby’s patrons dined at the restaurant for the delicious food, cleanliness, friendly staff, and happy “feel good” environment. Many guests said it was a place that made them smile despite whatever else was going on in their lives.

In a statement provided by Shelby, he stated, “While we had some of the normal mishaps any new restaurant experiences, I am exceptionally proud of our achievements and the experiences we were able to provide our guests. We were recently recognized by the 2016 King5 Evening Best of Western Washington as the #1 Best New Restaurant in Seattle (#3 in Western Washington) and #5 Best Kids’ Menu in Western Washington. In addition, we received an average of a four star rating or above on all social media review platforms and had a loyal following of regular guests. I am especially proud of my incredible staff and thank them for all of their hard work, support and dedication.”

Shelby concluded by adding, “I would like to thank West Seattle and all of our guests for their patronage and fond memories. My staff and I will miss you! The restaurant’s controllable costs were all good although other expenses out of my control and lower sales for such a large space resulted in this regrettable closure. Despite that, I want to focus on the successes, our community contributions and holiday celebrations, school Dine Outs, thanking our wonderful regulars, and celebrate the many wonderful memories we created for those who visited or worked at Shelby’s.”

12 Replies to "West Seattle restaurants: Shelby's Bistro and Ice Creamery closes after less than 6 months"

  • Sad customer January 3, 2017 (2:56 pm)
    This makes me SO sad.  My kids loved Shelby’s.  We were getting ready to celebrate one of their birthdays there next week.

  • NR January 3, 2017 (2:58 pm)
    It’s odd this space seems to be a black hole for businesses.

  • West Side3 January 3, 2017 (3:02 pm)
    that corner is cursed

  • newnative January 3, 2017 (3:02 pm)
    that sucks.

  • Love me some ramen, but... January 3, 2017 (3:04 pm)
    Sad to say, but it’s not surprising at all. I just assume it’s a combination of high rent and the restaurants that go in lack quality and variety. I never went to Shelby’s (menu looked to big and unfocused to care). Never went to Westside Public House because it seemed way too bro-y and the logo/signage was offensively bad. I did go to A Terrible Beauty a few times, but it wasn’t anything I’d write home about when you could just go to Elliot Bay Brewing instead.

    It seems like the only thing that would do well here is a well known local restauranteur (eg Tom Douglas, Ethan Stowell, Renee Erickson, etc.) I would love to see some of those offerings in West Seattle. I also could see a place like Cafe Mox or Meeples do well here, it’s certainly a big enough space for that and something that is lacking from the Junction (a place for adults to play/buy games while drinking beer).
  • John January 3, 2017 (3:06 pm)
    Wow…..I liked the place….went four times.  The macaroni and cheese with chicken was great.

    Sad to see them leaving so soon.

    I wish they’d never painted that beautiful bar a white color. 

  • Double Dub Resident January 3, 2017 (3:16 pm)
    What is it with that corner?  If I was superstitious,  I’d say it’s cursed 

  • jude January 3, 2017 (3:16 pm)
    I am so sorry to hear this news.   It was nice to have a neighborhood ice-creamery.  :(

  • joel January 3, 2017 (3:17 pm)
    the only thing that will make it in that space is a Starbucks or a Payday Loan Store – 2 things that never close.

  • Kate January 3, 2017 (3:17 pm)
    Ovio.  Sigh.  I loved that place.  Still think about the pork tenderloin with lentils dish.

  • Jason January 3, 2017 (3:18 pm)
    I took the kids there once for an overpriced mediocre sundae. The food on the menu was a little of a turnoff due to price. There are too many other excellent and established restaurants in West Sea (including Elliot Bay). 

    I don’t buy into the location being cursed. Terrible Beauty was more about terrible management, overreaching in the area of expansion, and firing good staff to hire bad staff. Drugs were also allegedly being sold out of the kitchen by one of the cooks which I’m sure didn’t help much.

    Westside Public House was a joke from the beginning – started in part by the son of the owner of Terrible Beauty. I went on the 3rd day of opening and it already smelled like the basement of our old frat house.

    A bar similar to the Bridge at that location may be able to do well. Or a good Chinese restaurant. New luck Toy should move up the street.

    • WSB January 3, 2017 (3:19 pm)
      Just added at 3:18 pm, a news release from Shelby, for whom we’d left multiple messages. He sums it up, “The restaurant’s controllable costs were all good although other expenses out of my control and lower sales for such a large space resulted in this regrettable closure.”

