West Seattle, Washington

18 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Alki Fatburger closes; B’s Po Boy on the way

January 17, 2017 3:44 pm
|      15 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

IMG_1235

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

After a little more than three years in business, Alki Fatburger has closed.

Thanks for the tip that sent us over to look for the telltale sign on the door. But with this restaurant closure, unlike many, we know what’s going to follow.

First, the backstory: Fatburger, part of an international chain, opened at 2738 Alki SW in October 2013, not long after the closing of Bada Bistro, which was in business for less than five months. The bistro had been a rebranding of the space that its then-owners operated as Beachside Café for about two years. That in turn was the successor to the abruptly shuttered Alki Bakery, a corner fixture for 25 years, until November 2010.

Back to the present – the sign on the door at the now-ex-Fatburger promises “an exciting new concept.” And we have just spoken to one of the co-proprietors who will be opening it within a few months.

Deborah Borchelt and her husband Ryan Borchelt are new West Seattleites who moved here from Indianapolis, where they founded B’s Po Boy, which she describes as “a Cajun-themed restaurant with authentic po boy sandwiches.” They will open its second location here.

How authentic? “If you’ve ever been to New Orleans, what really makes a po boy is the bread. We were thrilled to find out we’ll be able to get that bread here in Seattle, the same bread we use in Indiana.”

The menu – slightly expanded from what they have in Indianapolis, because the kitchen is larger – also will include gumbo, red beans and rice, beignets, salads, and other sandwiches. Also, she says, “vegan options.”

They’ll have “beer, wine, and spirits,” too.

They’re keeping the Indianapolis restaurant open as well as opening on Alki. So how did they wind up in West Seattle? It’s a love story – they fell in love with our area while visiting good friends here last summer. Those friends, she says, “said you’ll love it here …and we did fall in love, head over heels.” The friends, at the time, were renting on Alki, and had discovered another restaurant for sale. Deborah and her husband started talking and realized they could do business anywhere – so they pursued the idea of moving here and opening another B’s Po Boy.

It took four trips before they settled things, she says, and they were adamant that both their home and restaurant had to be in West Seattle – “that’s how much we love (it).”

So they have been in their home for a month and, this Friday, they close on the now-ex-Fatburger space. They will be working with the design-build firm Mallett to renovate it – nothing major, she says, “we’re not moving walls, but it will have a totally different look and feel.”

They hope to open within two months of closing but realistically, she says, it might be more like three. The hours will be similar to what they do in Indianapolis – opening daily at 11, closing at 9 Sundays-Thursdays, 10 Fridays-Saturdays, during the winter, adding an hour in summer. Maybe later, she says, depending on what they discover about business at the beach.

It will be a full table-service restaurant, with carryout too, and probably some catering.

Borchelt says they’ve seen lots of signs that things were meant to be. Even, she laughs, Alaska Airlines starting nonstop Seattle-Indianapolis service this spring!

She says they’ve talked to some West Seattle “merchants and neighbors” – without divulging their future location until now – and says “everyone’s been welcoming … we feel like we made a great decision.”

15 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Alki Fatburger closes; B's Po Boy on the way"

  • Kristina January 17, 2017 (3:59 pm)
    Reply

    Yum!  Fatburger didn’t do anything for me but this sounds very interesting and I look forward to trying it out.  I wish them great success!

  • onion January 17, 2017 (4:00 pm)
    Reply

    Love it — a new casual restaurant with genuine options! Absolutely love Po Boys and Cajun food. As a former Hoosier myself (a long, long time ago) whose first Seattle residence was just down the street from this location (I still miss the Alki Bakery!), I say WELCOME! 

  • Luke January 17, 2017 (4:00 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for having vegan options! Excited to have a new place to go. 

  • Swede. January 17, 2017 (4:02 pm)
    Reply

    That sounds like a nice and promising place! More mom ń pop, less chains. 

  • unknown January 17, 2017 (4:07 pm)
    Reply

    OOH boy Po’ Boy sammies!!!! Can’t wait.

  • Curtis January 17, 2017 (4:10 pm)
    Reply

    Yay! Hmm……. wonder if they’ll serve……. oh, never mind.  Now if someone can just get Taco Del Mar into the old Subway shop by Spring.

  • West Seattle Hipster January 17, 2017 (4:15 pm)
    Reply

    Very happy that Fatburger closed, the service had really gone downhill since it first opened.  Last time we visited we walked out after being ignored for 15 minutes (we were the only patrons).  Wingstop has much better wings.

    .

     

    Looking forward to some good gumbo! 

  • J242 January 17, 2017 (4:16 pm)
    Reply

    Fantastic! Where Ya’at Matt’s has decent bread and decent ingredients while Jemil’s is hands down my favorite po boys in Seattle but they’re bread doesn’t have that crispy flakiness on the outside that I expect. It will be great to have a dedicated Po Boy shop in the area. 

    Ya’ll have a dedicated family of customers right here already and we can’t wait to try out every item you’ve got! Fried Green Tomatoes? yes, Yes, YES!!! Now, if you can start bringing in the Abita seasonals like Strawberry Harvest regularly and always have some Purple Haze on hand (especially in the summer) I might have to pitch a tent on your sidewalk. ;)

    • KittyJorts January 17, 2017 (4:39 pm)
      Reply

      I love Where Ya At Matt and Jamil’s Big Easy.

      I had an Abita at Vidiot just this weekend! World Market is pretty good about stocking them, and I think I’ve picked some up at The Beer Junction too.

      Really excited for a true po boy shop so close to home!

  • Chuck January 17, 2017 (4:21 pm)
    Reply

    Welcome! I never bothered to visit the chain burger joint, but will for sure give this place a try. I don’t recall ever having an “authentic” Po’ Boy so I’ll have to take their word for it, but looking forward to trying something a little bit different.

  • Marge E. January 17, 2017 (4:31 pm)
    Reply

    so happy to see something that isn’t pizza or burgers.

  • squareeyes January 17, 2017 (4:48 pm)
    Reply

    If you put muffaleta’s on the menu I’ll be there!

  • Sean McVeigh January 17, 2017 (4:54 pm)
    Reply

    Hopefully someone has talked to them about the Winters on the beach. That second income will come in handy.

  • miws January 17, 2017 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    Wow! Time is going just too fast!  When I saw the headline my first thought was “After only about a year?” Then see it’s been over three!  (And over six for Alki Bakery!)

    Never made it into FB, but beside the fact it would take me two buses to get there, really had no desire to try them.  I’ve got Zippy’s in my neighborhood! 

    Mike

  • Jenni Bodnar January 17, 2017 (4:58 pm)
    Reply

    Very excited for this new restaurant – loving the variety we have on Alki! 

