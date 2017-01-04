West Seattle Preschool Fair: Families and schools invited to Monday’s event

Looking for a preschool? The 8th annual West Seattle Preschool Fair is set for next Monday (January 9th), 5:30-7:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW). It’s presented by the West Seattle Preschool Association. The latest list of participating schools is here, and WSPA’s Renee Metty says there’s room for more (sign up here), adding: “The majority of programs are for 2.5-5 year olds, but some offer programs for under 2.5, as well as before- and after-school care.” The fair is free for families, and you’re welcome to bring your child(ren). WSPA requests an RSVP registration if you’re coming.