West Seattle Monday: What’s happening, and not, on this MLK Day

In addition to the transportation changes we noted earlier – more holiday info:

LIBRARIES: Closed

PARKS FACILITIES: Most closed, but the West Seattle Golf Course is open

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE: Post offices closed, no delivery/pickup

MLK DAY OF SERVICE: We don’t know whether they have room for more volunteers, but here again is our preview with four local work parties – three in West Seattle, one in White Center. (If you’re out on a Day of Service project today – please consider sending us a photo!)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School plays tonight in the 4th annual MLK Day Unity Hoop Showcase at Garfield High School. Doors open at 4; WSHS plays Eastside Catholic at 5 pm; it’s Cleveland vs. Franklin at 7 pm. Admission $10. (400 23rd Ave.)