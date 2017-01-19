West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Junction drive-up mailbox will return, USPS says

January 19, 2017 3:04 pm
Apparently the drive-up/ride-up box outside the West Seattle Junction Post Office has been out of service for a few weeks; we didn’t hear about it until a flurry of inquiries that started just before the three-day MLK Day weekend. We subsequently inquired with USPS back on Tuesday and got this response today from regional spokesperson Ernie Swanson:

The drive-up mail collection box at the West Seattle Post Office has been run into by vehicles and tampered with by vandals over the years. USPS maintenance personnel have been able to repair it to keep it in service, but it became no longer serviceable. Thus, a new box has been ordered and will be placed in service as soon as it arrives. We do not have a date for delivery of the new box. We do apologize for the inconvenience this is causing our customers.

The Westwood Village drive-up/ride-up box (which had its own downtime in 2015) is in service, last we checked. And at the Junction branch, the lobby mail slot is available for walk-ins.

  • norskgirl January 19, 2017 (3:25 pm)
    Thank you for posting this.  I went to this mail box early this morning and deposited mail.  I did not notice any sign posted on the side of the box (it was dark and rainy and I was not paying specific  attention to the side of the box).  However, there was nothing over the mail slot and no visible signage on the front alerting me not to leave mail.  The slot was wide open.  There were some torn pieces of paper taped above the slot, but nothing that suggested a sign or anything that piqued my attention as an alert.  So in went the mail into the wide open slot and away I drove.

    Upon seeing this posting I immediately phoned the post office.  The person I spoke with was unaware that the mail slot was wide open and that the paper sign that once covered it was now torn off.  I was assured that they would retrieve my mail and check the box.  Hopefully they will install a more secure covering over the mail slot.  I hope my mail is safe. (Unfortunately, I have had a few bad experiences with this USPS office so I feel a bit nervous that my mail will be safely retrieved…)

     

     

    • WSB January 19, 2017 (3:40 pm)
      Yikes! Sorry to hear that. I took the photo yesterday afternoon – while waiting for USPS to answer my inquiry, I wanted to be sure a new box hadn’t just turned up – and at the time there WAS paper covering the slot, soggy but still covering. It’s rained a lot since then …

