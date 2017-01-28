West Seattle Garden Tour art competition: 2 weeks to go

Something else you can do today — create art for the West Seattle Garden Tour. The volunteers behind the WSGT asked if we would remind you one more time about the annual competition, because turn-in time is now just two weeks away – February 10th-12th. The theme is “The Art of Gardening” and the winner is showcased on the poster and ticket-book cover as well as during the West Seattle Art Walk, as well as receiving a $500 prize. This year’s WSGT, by the way, is on June 25th.