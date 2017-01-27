West Seattle Friday: Nighttime low-tide walk; Office Junction happy hour; basketball; more…



(Photo tweeted by @pigeonpointer)

What a beautiful start to this Friday – a vivid pink sunrise. Thanks to everyone who sent and tweeted photos; we’re sharing a few along with today’s WSB West Seattle Event Calendar highlights here.

CITY COUNCILMEMBER OFFICE HOURS: 2-7 pm, District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold is holding in-district office hours at Southwest Neighborhood Service Center – “drop-in friendly.” (2801 SW Thistle)



(Photo e-mailed by Jason Grotelueschen)

OFFICE JUNCTION HAPPY HOUR: Fun finish to the 4th-anniversary week celebrations at coworking center West Seattle Office Junction (WSB sponsor) – you’re invited to Happy Hour, 4-6 pm.

Lots of great reasons to come:

• Community, Action, & Compassion are the best solution to acute news consumption

• We’ll have free drinks (some cool cocktails), light snacks, and you can donate & vote for your favorite local charity

• Hang out with fun people (maybe we’ll even play a game or two), or network and organize and congratulate OJ and our members on 4 years of local community involvement

• If you decide to join the best Coworking space in West Seattle on Friday, we’ll waive the $50 signup fee! Hope to see you there, bring your friends :)

Christine, Stefan, and Marco

(6040 California SW)



(Photo tweeted by @mattmccall)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Seattle Lutheran High School has girls and boys varsity both at home (4100 SW Genesee) tonight, both vs. Pope John Paul II, 6 pm girls, 7:30 pm boys … Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) has girls and boys varsity playing at home tonight, both vs. Roosevelt, girls at 7 and boys at 8:30; West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) has girls varsity at home tonight, vs. Rainier Beach at 7:30.

MUSIC AT C & P: Alan Sobel, 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), singer-songwriter. (5612 California SW)



(Photo e-mailed by Max)

SILENT COMEDY DOUBLE FEATURE … with Dennis James on The Mighty Wurlitzer at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm. Check to see if there’s still room. (7904 35th SW)

NIGHTTIME LOW-TIDE WALK: 9:30 pm at Constellation Park, meet Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists to explore the beach at low tide – details here.

PREVIEW YOUR WEEKEND … via our complete calendar page.