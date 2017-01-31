West Seattle development: Tracking teardowns



(WSB photo)

While out this morning, we spotted that demolition in progress at 5040 Fauntleroy Way SW, an 73-year-old home on a site zoned Lowrise 1, being demolished for replacement by three single-family houses.

This year, the backhoe/excavator is more of the West Seattle development icon than the tower crane – the peninsula does not have a single project with one of the latter right now. This month alone, demolition permits have been sought at these addresses (each one links to the DPD docket for the site, unless it’s a site we’ve already published a story about, in which case it’s asterisked):

3010 Fauntleroy Avenue SW

4103 SW Southern

4810 Delridge Way SW*

5015 Fauntleroy Way SW

2622 SW Nevada

2749 California SW* (apartments/PCC project, due back to Design Review on March 2nd)

6727 39th SW

3046 61st SW*

3050 61st SW*

6016 SW Admiral Way*

8854 Delridge Way SW* (fire-damaged auto-shop site, proposed for apartments)

6530 Delridge Way SW

4532 42nd SW* (mixed-use project)

7337 44th SW

4311 SW Brandon*

3044 38th SW

4748 23rd SW

4744 23rd SW

7531 13th SW (new proposal, 8-unit rowhouse)

1516 SW Henderson (new proposal, 8-unit rowhouse)

3028 63rd SW

We don’t have stats to compare if that’s more or less than usual … just a snapshot of one month in time. (Just to get those addresses, we had to search city data for any one of four terms – demolition, demo, remove, removal.) This also doesn’t necessarily mean the aforementioned demolitions are imminent … permit filings/updates vary widely in terms of timelines, from days to months. (For just one example – 2749 California SW, the apartments/PCC project, still has at least one more Design Review meeting to go, and that’s not until March 2nd, so that demolition is a ways off. And in some cases, permits are granted but the teardown doesn’t happen for quite some time; pending demolitions, with permits granted before this month, aren’t included in the list, just new applications/reviews dated this month.)