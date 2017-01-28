WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vandalism; burglary; wire theft

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CAR WINDOWS SHATTERED: The photo is from Megan, who says her car and others along 9th SW in Highland Park were broken by bullets/projectiles overnight. She counted 10; we haven’t heard from any of the other victims, so we don’t know about others, but SPD’s auto-tweets do show a Highland Park Way/Portland “property destruction” call, which is also in the area.

BURGLARY: From Ronnie:

I live in the 5400 block of 23rd Ave SW, half a block south of Brandon. Sometime between 1:15 and 3:15 Thursday afternoon, my house was broken into. I have no idea how they got my garage door open, but that’s definitely how they got in. They walked away with several thousand dollars worth of electronics and guitars. They took 3 game consoles but left behind laptop and desktop computers that were in plain sight. They took my Gibson SG but left several much more expensive guitars behind. The police officer said it was probably kids. I have three dogs that were home at the time, and they were completely unharmed and locked in one of the bathrooms.

WIRING THEFT: Karen says a neighbor in the 5000 block of 36th SW reported a streetlight outage to Seattle City Light and discovered it was because of copper-wiring theft – which would have had to have been done by someone climbing two poles. Neighbors speculated that a truck might have been used. So if you have a streetlight outage, be sure to report it promptly, so that SCL can check out the cause (and repair it, as has been done in this neighborhood already). This SCL webpage offers three ways to report it – an online form, e-mail address, and phone number. And if you see suspicious activity, of course, call 911.