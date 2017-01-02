WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: One car stolen; one car vandalized

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, two cars:

STOLEN CAR: Carrianne says this happened in North Admiral, 47th SW between Walker and Hill: “Our car was stolen, we believe, in the early morning hours on December 27th. We were out of town until today and upon returning home noticed our car missing. It’s a silver 2004 Hyundai Elantra 4D. License plate AVJ5560 (Washington). If spotted, please call 911. Thank you.”

VANDALIZED CAR: Just in case you know whose this is – Debra sent the photo and report:

“This has been at Yancy next to West Seattle Health Club for a week. Window now bashed in.”