WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run driver leaves hubcap behind

January 1, 2017 4:46 pm
The photos are from Alysia, who says a hit-run driver damaged both their cars near 31st SW/SW Holden early today [map]. A neighbor heard it happen around 2:30 pm and “saw the car struggling to get away,” describing it as a green van.

“They left a bunch of debris and their hubcap behind. Please keep an eye out for a green van with a significant amount of damage to the front right. Any info would be appreciated!” If you have information to report to Seattle Police, it’s incident #17-0340.

