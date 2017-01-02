WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ‘Essential mode of mobility’ custom cargo bike stolen on Alki

Terry‘s cargo bike is one of a kind, essential to mobility with a disability – and now it’s gone. Can you help find it?

I custom fabricated an electric-assist large, long cargo bike to aid in mobility since I have a disability in my lower left leg. I spent the day yesterday, January 1st, with friends who live on Alki Ave SW near El Chupacabra (2620 Alki Ave SW), leaving my bike outside using a friend’s lock. Friend unlocked my bike around 5 pm when he thought I was leaving; however, it was closer to 6 pm when I went to leave, and my bike, the extra battery, and the charger were all gone from where I had it. … My hope is to get more eyes out on the lookout for this hard-to-miss, essential mode of mobility and transportation, custom cargo bike!

Terry says a police report is filed and they are awaiting the incident number – we’ll update this to add that when available.