WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bike stolen; bikes found; bag theft; business holdup

Three reader reports plus a quick note from the online SPD files, and a reminder:

STOLEN BIKE: From WB:

Sometime on the evening of 1/15/17 and the morning of 1/15/17 my locked bike (Cannondale M400) was stolen off a second floor landing of my apartment building. California and Andover. Black/Dark Green. Commuter bike with rack. Serial #06526B5M16.

If you have info on it – refer to police report #2017-900426.

BIKES FOUND: Lewis sent this photo, reporting: “Just spotted these two girls bikes halfway up the staircase near Andover and 21st SW. They were in the trees off to the side of the staircase (visible from the stairs) if anyone is looking for them”:



(They might be the same ones shown in this report – though we published that two months ago.)

BAG THEFT AT BAR: From Jordan, who hopes you will keep watch for some of the stolen stuff:

(Saturday) night (1/14) my bag was stolen from the bar at West 5. This happened between 8:30 pm and 11:30 pm. My partner and I were sitting closer to the middle of the bar, near the serving station. I had my jacket and my bag hanging from the hooks under the bar in front of my bar stool. I am guessing my bag got swiped in the short time that I was gone to the restroom. My boyfriend was sitting next to me the whole time, but he had his back turned talking to our friend who was sitting to our left while I went to the restroom. Neither of them noticed anyone come up and take it, nor did any of the staff. However, it was quite busy and loud, especially around the bar area, where people were coming and going, so it’s not so surprising that someone could have swiped it and not drawn attention to themselves. As soon as I noticed it was gone, the staff helped me search for it, including walking out in the alley behind the bar to see if someone dumped it since I don’t keep much of value in my bag. The content of my bag included: A black plaid scarf, a silver ring, my light-up knit gloves, my fingerless/mitten gloves, a portable phone charger, an umbrella, prescription sunglasses, and a bottle of non-narcotic prescription medication. The most expensive items being my sunglasses and medication. I never keep my wallet, phone, or house keys in my bag and that paid off. I am shocked that this happened, especially at West 5. We are regulars there and we know all of the staff and many of the other regulars. This is the last place I would have expected something like this to happen and it’s an important reminder to never let your guard down and always keep an eye on your stuff. I did file a police report online and I am awaiting a response. The total to replace everything is going to be around $500. If anyone happens to see my messenger bag and other things dumped somewhere, let me know.

And from the online SPD files:

STORE HOLDUP: According to the police-reports map, the 7-11 at 3280 SW Avalon Way was held up just before 3 am today. The report’s narrative details are not available online yet, so that’s all we know.

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL REMINDER: As previewed here on Saturday, the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council DOES meet tomorrow, and that’s where you can find out more about crime trends, get answers to questions about crime/safety concerns, plus see the guest presentation about “active shooter” situations. 7 pm Tuesday (January 17th), Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster).