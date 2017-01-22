WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bank investigation; thwarted package theft on video

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BANK INVESTIGATION: We’re still working to get details on a pre-dawn police investigation at US Bank in The Junction. After a texted tip that SW Edmunds was blocked off there, we found police putting a small forklift-type vehicle on a flatbed tow truck (top photo). They declined to elaborate on the investigation; we went back later and noted that the drive-up ATM is gone, with debris in view along with severed wires, and even what appeared to be a scorch mark on the pavement:

Whether it was stolen, removed after a theft attempt, or some other circumstance, we don’t know yet. One bystander said he noticed police there as early as 5:45 am. We’ll add whatever more we find out – but in the meantime, if you need a US Bank ATM, you won’t find one at the Junction drive-thru.

Also in Crime Watch:

PACKAGE THEFT THWARTED: This happened Thursday afternoon in Riverview – caught on security-cam video that was texted to us:

If you have any information on the would-be thief/vehicle, let SPD know and refer to case number 2017-023139.