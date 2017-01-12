West Seattle Art Walk and more for your Thursday



(This morning’s moonset over The Olympics, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

The full “wolf moon” put on a show this morning (above) and last night (below). Looking ahead to tonight here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, starting with this month’s West Seattle Art Walk:

JANUARY ART WALK: 6-9 pm at venues around West Seattle. Here’s the venue list/map for this quarter:

We’ve heard directly from four venues:

–Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is featuring painter Lindsay Peyton

–ReMAX in The Junction (4400 SW Alaska) is featuring Judith Allison (until 8 pm)

–Wild Rose in The Junction (4529 California SW) is featuring photographer Jacob Smithers

–The Building in Gatewood (7150 44th SW) has several open studios tonight

Any others? editor@westseattleblog.com! Also please note that Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) is not participating this month because it's closed for its winter break until January 28th – but go see them during the February and March WSAWs!



(This morning’s moonset over The Olympics, photographed by Robert Spears)

Also today/tonight:

3038 39TH SW APPEAL HEARING: Under way at the city Hearing Examiner‘s chambers on the 40th floor of the Municipal Tower downtown – public is welcome to observe (we’re here and the gallery is almost full – this is continuing until at least noon). Here’s our preview, published Wednesday. (700 5th Avenue)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS SHOWCASE/RESOURCE FAIR: Future high-school student in your family? 5:30-7:30 pm, you’re invited to come find out more about Chief Sealth International High School. A Family Engagement Resource Fair is also happening, and current students’ families are welcome too. Free dinner for all! Full details in our calendar listing. (2600 SW Thistle)

AFTER HOURS AT THE Y: The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s After Hours event is at the newly expanded West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), 5:30-7:30 pm. $10 nonmembers, free for members. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)



(This morning’s moonset over The Olympics, photographed by Dan Ciske)

PECOS PIT PARKING MEETING: 6:30 pm at the Sisson Building/Senior Center, tonight is the meeting for community comments on whether to extend the Pecos Pit Barbecue (WSB sponsor) use of the ex-substation site to the east. (4217 SW Oregon)

PARK BOARD CONSIDERS DOG PLAN: 6:30 pm at Seattle Parks HQ downtown, the “strategic plan” for future offleash and more will be considered by the Board of Parks Commissioners, as previewed here. (100 Dexter Ave. N.)

OPEN MIC AT C & P: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), it’s open-mic night for musicians. (5612 California SW)

‘THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE EDITION’: 7:30 pm, second performance of West Seattle High School‘s student-directed play – full details here. (3000 California SW)



(Last night’s moonrise over The Olympics, photographed by Greg Snyder)

LOTS MORE … on our complete calendar!