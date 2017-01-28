Ways to enjoy your West Seattle Saturday



(Photo by Paul Weatherman, from Friday’s sunset)

More than a dozen options for your Saturday, morning through night, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WHITE CENTER SUMMIT: 8 am-3 pm at the Evergreen Campus, the White Center Community Development Association invites WC community members to this year’s summit, with the theme “Call to Action.” Details on our partner site White Center Now. (830 SW 116th)

TUKWILA TO ALKI HALF-MARATHON: Just an FYI in case you notice the runners: Informal, no-bib, no-fee race leaves Tukwila 8-9 am and finishes at Alki Beach Park. (2666 Alki SW)

DELRIDGE/BARTON BUS TRIANGLE COMMUNITY WORKSHOP: 10 am-noon at Highland Park Improvement Club, come talk about the future of the “Bus Triangle Park” at Delridge/Barton – as explained here. Doors open at HPIC at 9:45. (12th SW/SW Holden)

CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS, OPEN AGAIN: After a few weeks of winter break, Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) reopens today. 10 am-5 pm. (4540 California SW)

GAME GROUPS @ MEEPLES: 10:30 am-11:30 pm, half a dozen game groups meet at Meeples Games (WSB sponsor) – see the calendar on the right side of Meeples’ home page! (3727 California SW)

RAINWISE WORK PARTY – AND FREE TREES: 11 am-3 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, learn about raingardens and maintaining them, with some hands-on practice, plus free yard trees for the taking. (12th SW/SW Holden)

WEST SEATTLE MONTESSORI & ACADEMY OPEN HOUSE: 1-3 pm, visit West Seattle Montessori & Academy (WSB sponsor) to find out about the school and how to apply. (11215 15th SW)

FITNESS TOGETHER’S 10TH ANNIVERSARY OPEN HOUSE: 4-6 pm, Fitness Together West Seattle (WSB sponsor) in The Junction celebrates 10 years in business with an open-house celebration. Details are in our preview from earlier this week. (Upstairs, via alley entry, at 4546 California SW)

GIFTS FROM THE EARTH: Sold out, so this is just a reminder if you did get tickets – 5-10 pm annual food, wine, and auction gala at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), in the Brockey Center. (6000 16th SW)

ROO FORREST & FRIENDS: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘MOTHERS & SONS’: Directed by Makaela Pollock. 7:30 pm curtain time at ArtsWest Playhouse in The Junction. (4711 California SW)

THE TIKIGRAPHS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern in The Admiral District:

The Tikigraphs play exotica lounge music inspired by the tiki pop culture phenomenon of the 1950s and 1960s. The Tikigraphs carry on the tradition of the legendary exotica artists such as Martin Denny, Yma Sumac, Les Baxter, Arthur Lyman and more. Percussion, marimbas, lap steel, flute, surf guitar and lush vocals make up their sonic curtain.

$7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

CHRISTA SAYS YAY & PITY KISS: 9 pm at Whisky West in Morgan Junction. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

MORE! It’s all on our complete calendar.