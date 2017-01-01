VIDEO: West Seattle Polar Bear Swim 2017 leaves hundreds soaked in New Year spirit



(Pre-swim photo by Jacob Nieman – note the crowd size!)

Thanks to everyone who shared photos and video from this morning’s 2017 West Seattle Polar Bear Swim at Alki Beach!



(Photo by Robert Spears)

A good, if frosty, time was had by all, so far as we could tell – 33-degree air, 50-degree water, exactly the same as last year. Here’s our video of this morning’s countdown and run in:

(WSB video by Patrick Sand)

At the start of our clip, the countdown is being led by Mark Ufkes, who organizes this every year – he’s in the next photo with the megaphone:



(Photo by Russ Walker)

Here’s a wider view of the big splash:

(Video by Kendall Browne)

For some, the Polar Bear Swim is a spectator sport – this guy told us he was there to cheer on his 15-year-old daughter, participating for the first time:



(This photo and next 5 are by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

Some of the other sights – maybe the most-formal swimmer (or maybe just hadn’t been home since the NYE party):

Think we saw this dinosaur back on Halloween:

We noted the lampshade in a pre-swim tweet – and spotted it on the beach under someone else’s care:

Another standout hat:

Die-hard Cougar fan:

Maybe a tropical print helped make up for the almost-freezing air:



(Photo by Russ Walker)

Whatever you were or weren’t wearing, there was post-swim chowder, courtesy of nearby Duke’s:



(WSB photo)

And memories that will linger until next New Year’s Day:



(Photo by Robert Spears)



(WSB photo)

Here’s our coverage from previous years:

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010