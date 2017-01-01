VIDEO: West Seattle Polar Bear Swim 2017 leaves hundreds soaked in New Year spirit

(Pre-swim photo by Jacob Nieman – note the crowd size!)
Thanks to everyone who shared photos and video from this morning’s 2017 West Seattle Polar Bear Swim at Alki Beach!
A good, if frosty, time was had by all, so far as we could tell – 33-degree air, 50-degree water, exactly the same as last year. Here’s our video of this morning’s countdown and run in:
(WSB video by Patrick Sand)
At the start of our clip, the countdown is being led by Mark Ufkes, who organizes this every year – he’s in the next photo with the megaphone:
Here’s a wider view of the big splash:
(Video by Kendall Browne)
For some, the Polar Bear Swim is a spectator sport – this guy told us he was there to cheer on his 15-year-old daughter, participating for the first time:
(This photo and next 5 are by WSB’s Patrick Sand)
Some of the other sights – maybe the most-formal swimmer (or maybe just hadn’t been home since the NYE party):
Think we saw this dinosaur back on Halloween:
We noted the lampshade in a pre-swim tweet – and spotted it on the beach under someone else’s care:
Another standout hat:
Die-hard Cougar fan:
Maybe a tropical print helped make up for the almost-freezing air:
Whatever you were or weren’t wearing, there was post-swim chowder, courtesy of nearby Duke’s:
And memories that will linger until next New Year’s Day:
