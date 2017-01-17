VIDEO: West Seattle Fish House in spotlight for King County’s new restaurant ratings

Big crowd at West Seattle Fish House (35th SW/SW Henderson) just before lunchtime today – but they weren’t there for the fish, chips, and chowder. It was a big media event to show off the new restaurant-rating system and signage that Seattle-King County Public Health is rolling out, starting now. Above are King County Council Chair Joe McDermott and County Executive Dow Constantine – both West Seattleites – with WSFH proprietors Senait Beyene, Muzit Evans, and Stan Evans. Here’s a closer look at the new emoji-inspired signage:

As explained in the official announcement of the new system, the first in the nation that takes an average of inspections:

The four food safety ratings are: Needs to Improve: The restaurant was either closed by Public Health – Seattle & King County within the last year or the restaurant needed multiple return inspections to fix food safety practices. Okay: The restaurant has had MANY red critical violations over the last four inspections. Good: The restaurant has had SOME red critical violations over the last four inspections. Excellent: The restaurant has had No or Few red critical violations over the last four inspections.

The window signage will eventually be displayed in all restaurants in King County. Here’s more about what they mean:

Executive Constantine pointed out that he spent a lot of time working in the food and beverage business – starting out by making fish and chips “down at Alki Beach.” Also at today’s event, inspector Ann Jackson demonstrated some of what she and other inspectors do:

Though West Seattle was chosen for today’s announcement, you won’t see the rating signs in restaurants here until April, the second phase of this year’s four-phase countywide rollout – that’s when they’ll be posted in zip codes including 98106, 98116, 98126, 98136, and 98146. Meantime – you can look up restaurants’ inspection results here.