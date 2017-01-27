VIDEO: Log House Museum celebrates students & elders’ involvement in ‘Telling Our Westside Stories’



(WSB photo)

Something else you can do today – or any Thursday/ Friday/ Saturday/ Sunday afternoon, when the Log House Museum is open – go check out its ongoing project “Telling Our Westside Stories” exhibits. A reception at the museum last night celebrated both the culmination of the project and the involvement of both youth and elders in interviews done as part of it. In our photo above are Lola Demurger and Zoe Harper, 16-year-old West Seattle High School sophomores who were Madison Middle School students when they were part of the project. They’re talking with Detlef Kroll of West Seattle’s Kroll family, as in Kroll Map Company. Questions during their interview demonstration last night were largely about what had changed since he was their age. He recalled the Admiral Theater‘s single-screen days, and shops that used to be in the Morgan Junction area, including the old butcher shop at the corner of California/Graham (it was in this building demolished back in 2008).

Before the demonstration interview, the project was explained last night by former Southwest Seattle Historical Society president Judy Bentley and Madison MS teacher Amy O’Donoghue, whose language arts/history students were part of the project. You’ll hear from them, followed by the demonstration interview, in this video from last night, recorded by SWSHS executive director Clay Eals:

Curator Lissa Kramer emceed the reception. “Telling Our Westside Stories” includes exhibits themed “Land” (2012), “Work” (2014), and “Home” (2016).

The Log House Museum is open noon-4 pm Thursdays-Sundays.

