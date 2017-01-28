VIDEO: Immigrant student thanks South Seattle College’s Gifts From The Earth sold-out crowd for helping education dreams come true

It was a striking coincidence that while more than a thousand people were at Sea-Tac Airport protesting the President’s immigration crackdown, a teenage immigrant was onstage at the annual South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) “Gifts From The Earth” benefit, telling her story.

Blanca Olivera was 11 when she and her family came here from Mexico. Two years ago, she graduated from Chief Sealth International High School, and became the first member of her family to attend college, via the 13th Year Promise Scholarship – which offers one free year at SSC for graduates of Sealth, Cleveland, and Rainier Beach. Another scholarship is helping her with her second year, and she spoke before the dinner/auction’s “Fund A Dream” paddle-raising round. We recorded her speech on video:

Among the crowd, we spotted City Councilmembers Bruce Harrell and Lisa Herbold. The council voted for funding to help support the 13th Year Promise Scholarship as it expands to serve more local students, likely including West Seattle High School.

As we finished writing this report, the tally came in via e-mail: A record-setting $273,000 was raised tonight.

Along with raising scholarship money, Gifts From The Earth showcases the culinary and wine programs at SSC, and their alumni. This year’s lineup of guest chefs is here; this year’s lineup of wineries is here.