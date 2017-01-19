VIDEO: ArtsWest ‘Ghostlight Project’ gathering tonight, one of hundreds coast to coast

About 30 people gathered in the ArtsWest Playhouse lobby tonight as part of the nationwide “Ghostlight Project” – reaffirming “a commitment to values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone – regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.” The original plan was to gather out front, but they moved inside for several reasons. Another change: AW artistic director Mathew Wright explained the concept:

He said that instead of keeping the “ghostlight” on for a limited time, as first planned, the playhouse will leave theirs on for the next four years. Each participant held their own small light for the brief gathering.

And they sang “Imagine”:

This was one of hundreds of similar gatherings around the nation tonight. At ArtsWest, once it was over, most continued on into the theater, where ArtsWest’s new production “Mothers and Sons” debuted tonight.