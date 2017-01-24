West Seattle, Washington

24 Tuesday

34℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday updates

January 24, 2017 6:39 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Top left, looking west over the high bridge; top right, looking west over the Spokane Street Viaduct; below, looking SW toward the low bridge. Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

6:39 AM: Below freezing this morning, so be alert for icy spots.

No incidents in/from West Seattle right now. One transit note: If you ride Route 120 to or from Burien, Metro has sent an alert that it’s rerouted off Ambaum between SW 136 and SW 143 in Burien “due to a blockage.”

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday updates"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann