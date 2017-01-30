TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

7:02 AM: Good morning! No incidents in/from West Seattle so far.

One note for later this week: No classes Wednesday (February 1st) for Seattle Public Schools.

7:41 Azm: A crash is reported to be blocking the right lane of NB 99 at Royal Brougham.

8:19 AM: If the eastbound bridge seems more sluggish than usual, SDOT says there’ve been 2 stalls, but both have cleared.