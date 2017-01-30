West Seattle, Washington

30 Monday

42℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

January 30, 2017 7:02 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

7:02 AM: Good morning! No incidents in/from West Seattle so far.

One note for later this week: No classes Wednesday (February 1st) for Seattle Public Schools.

7:41 Azm: A crash is reported to be blocking the right lane of NB 99 at Royal Brougham.

8:19 AM: If the eastbound bridge seems more sluggish than usual, SDOT says there’ve been 2 stalls, but both have cleared.

Share This

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch"

  • cjac January 30, 2017 (7:38 am)
    Reply

    Low bridge up at 7:30 am, peak Monday morning commute time! Thanks wdot.

  • stb January 30, 2017 (7:38 am)
    Reply

    99 northbound is MUCH slower than usual. Not sure what the problem is. 

    • WSB January 30, 2017 (7:45 am)
      Reply

      Crash, per SDOT. Just added a note about it.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann