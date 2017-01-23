West Seattle, Washington

23 Monday

35℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday updates

January 23, 2017 6:48 am
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Top left, looking west over the high bridge; top right, looking west over the Spokane Street Viaduct; below, looking SW toward the low bridge. Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

6:48 AM: Good morning. No incidents in/from West Seattle right now. If you use Sound Transit light rail, though, note that delays are expected as emergency crews handle what ST calls a “pedestrian injury” on the tracks at MLK/Othello.

7:43 AM SPD says the light-rail-track incident has turned fatal, so the investigation closure will last a while.

