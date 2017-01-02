TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Holiday Monday

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

7:38 AM: Good morning! Since New Year’s Day was on a Sunday, the holiday is observed today. If you still have to be out and about this morning, watch out for ice – it’s just below freezing – and be aware of these transit/transportation changes:

METRO: Sunday schedule.

WATER TAXI: The West Seattle and Vashon runs both are NOT in service today.

SOUND TRANSIT: Route 560 (and light rail) are on Sunday schedules.

STREET PARKING: For the neighborhoods with city-operated pay stations, this is a free-parking day.

Most schools are still out today but resume tomorrow.