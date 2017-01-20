TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

7:28 AM: Transit alert just in from Metro – “Route 57 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Alaskan Junction at 7:38 AM will not operate this morning.”

7:36 AM: Here are the alerts for potential traffic effects later, related to Inauguration Day:

-School walkouts: So far, Madison MS remains the only one we’ve heard directly about, ~1:30 pm, but Seattle Public Schools says multiple middle/high schools may have walkouts this afternoon.

-Marches/rallies elsewhere in the city today/tonight: Here’s the SDOT alert.

7:42 AM: Then looking ahead to tomorrow, the city’s biggest scheduled event is the Womxn’s March on Seattle from Judkins Park to Seattle Center. Here’s the SDOT alert on that; here’s what Metro told us earlier this week when we asked, on behalf of multiple readers, about extra service.

8:27 AM: No commute problems reported so far.