TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday commute

7:46 AM: Catching up on the last hour-plus of the morning peak: A crash on the 1st Avenue S. Bridge has cleared, but if you catch NB 509/99 south of there, a backup remains. And early tomorrow, there’ll be lane closures on the bridge:

Drivers heading into downtown Seattle on northbound State Route 99 should plan for delays early Saturday morning. Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will close the three left lanes of northbound SR 99 on the 1st Avenue South Bridge at 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. During this closure, crews will be conducting bridge grid deck repair work. One lane will remain open to traffic at all times.

