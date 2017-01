Opened in July ... closed, per this sign, in January. ... See MoreSee Less

UPDATE: No injuries. Two pets rescued. Photos and info added as part of our updates. EARLIER: Big Seattle Fire response on the way to possible house fire south of Admiral. We'll be updating at this WSB link: westseattleblog.com/2017/01/house-fire-response-south-of-admiral/ ... See MoreSee Less

Not in WS but not far - the third and final Seattle Council PTSA-sponsored community conversation about Seattle Public Schools' potential $74 million budget gap. Bring your thoughts on budget priorities if cuts must be made. ... See MoreSee Less

Community Budget Gap meeting tonight at Franklin HS... More info here: bit.ly/2hKuxiE

Photo