TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch, with early trouble

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

5:38 AM: We’re launching early this morning because it’s already a troubled morning commute:

-Texter says a car spun out on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge and is blocking the left lane. No injuries reported (no Seattle Fire dispatch).

-If you take northbound I-5 from points south of the West Seattle Bridge, it’s closed because of a deadly crash overnight at Michigan.

-The Vashon Water Taxi is canceled again this morning (as it was last night) because of strong wind.

Watch out for road ice – temperatures are below freezing this morning.

6:12 AM: Another reader says the crash on the bridge is still blocking the two left lanes. It’s out of camera range, and SDOT hasn’t tweeted about it, so if you’re on a bus or otherwise in a passenger seat and you have an update (tow truck on scene or …) please comment.

Also, SFD is responding to a crash on NB 99 at Henderson – that would be south of the bridge. And Metro says the NB I-5 crash at Michigan is continuing to affect transit routes, even ones miles from the scene.

6:23 AM: The crash is near the crest of the EB West Seattle Bridge. Meantime, most lanes have reopened at the scene of the deadly NB I-5 crash at Michigan