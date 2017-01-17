TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning! With the temperature in the low 40s, it’s almost a heat wave out there. As for traffic – SDOT reported a crash at 31st SW/SW Cloverdale a short time ago, but SFD has already closed out of the call.

7:20 AM: Sound Transit says its express buses, including West Seattle-serving Route 560, are all running about 20 minutes behind due to “heavy traffic.”

7:51 AM: Charlie reports, “I’m on a rt 57 right now. Firefighters blocking the bus lane on 99. Helping someone in a stopped vehicle. Just north of the Starbucks building. “