(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

7:06 AM: Another below-freezing morning – official temp 27 degrees right now – so be mindful again of icy spots. Otherwise, unlike yesterday morning, no incidents reported in/from West Seattle.

7:27 AM: Also unlike yesterday, we’re noticing some frost on cars parked on the street, so you might need to allow yourself some scraping time.