TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-holiday weekend Friday updates

January 13, 2017 7:11 am
7:11 AM: Good morning! Below freezing yet again – upper 20s. No incidents reported in or from West Seattle right now.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday, here are the transportation changes you can expect Monday:

METROReduced weekday service
WATER TAXINo service
SOUND TRANSITRegular weekday service for Route 560; light rail, Saturday schedule
CITY STREET PARKINGNo charge at city-run pay stations/meters
SCHOOL BUSES – No school, so no buses

7:55 AM: Still no incidents to report. One other look ahead: If you need to get to the Eastside this weekend, be aware that eastbound I-90 will be narrowed all weekend, starting at 11 pm tonight – here are the details.

  • Trickycoolj January 13, 2017 (8:05 am)
    Not a holiday weekend for some major employers around here. 

