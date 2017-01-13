TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-holiday weekend Friday updates

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

7:11 AM: Good morning! Below freezing yet again – upper 20s. No incidents reported in or from West Seattle right now.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday, here are the transportation changes you can expect Monday:

METRO – Reduced weekday service

WATER TAXI – No service

SOUND TRANSIT – Regular weekday service for Route 560; light rail, Saturday schedule

CITY STREET PARKING – No charge at city-run pay stations/meters

SCHOOL BUSES – No school, so no buses

7:55 AM: Still no incidents to report. One other look ahead: If you need to get to the Eastside this weekend, be aware that eastbound I-90 will be narrowed all weekend, starting at 11 pm tonight – here are the details.