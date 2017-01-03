TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday-season Tuesday

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:56 AM: Good morning! The holidays are over, school’s back in session, and it’s in the 20s this morning – watch out for ice, especially outside the major arterials; “Near- or sub-freezing temperatures will continue through Thursday,” the National Weather Service says. Traffic-wise, no incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

THANK YOU: As we all get back up to speed for the still-new year, we want to thank you in advance for your help during what’s now our 10th year of community-collaborative news coverage via WSB … if you see traffic/transportation trouble that your West Seattle neighbors should know about and we’re not already on it, please let us know *if and when you can do so safely/legally* … if you’re a passenger, or when you get to where you’re going. (We monitor many infostreams but some things just don’t show up in any of them.)

7:39 AM: Via Twitter, @dneidorff reports seeing a C Line bus being towed from the Westwood area.