TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: MLK Day Monday info

6:57 AM: Good morning! One last dry, cold morning – the rain isn’t expected to move in until tonight.
Meantime, here are the transportation changes for today’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday:
METRO – Reduced weekday service
WATER TAXI – No service
SOUND TRANSIT – Regular weekday service for Route 560; light rail, Saturday schedule
CITY STREET PARKING – No charge at city-run pay stations/meters
SCHOOL BUSES – No school, so no buses
