TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: MLK Day Monday info

January 16, 2017 6:57 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

6:57 AM: Good morning! One last dry, cold morning – the rain isn’t expected to move in until tonight.

Meantime, here are the transportation changes for today’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday:

METROReduced weekday service
WATER TAXINo service
SOUND TRANSITRegular weekday service for Route 560; light rail, Saturday schedule
CITY STREET PARKINGNo charge at city-run pay stations/meters
SCHOOL BUSES – No school, so no buses

