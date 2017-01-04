TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Highway 99 closures coming up Friday-Sunday

We spotted the signage for these closures while heading over the bridge a little while ago to cover an event downtown – they have not yet been announced otherwise, but we’ve just obtained the details from WSDOT:

Drivers headed into downtown Seattle on Friday and Saturday nights should prepare for a full closure of northbound State Route 99 near the stadiums. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will use the closure to repair damaged pavement.

Friday, Jan. 6 to the morning of Saturday, Jan. 7

From 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning crews will close all lanes of northbound SR 99 between South Spokane Street and South Royal Brougham Way.

Saturday, Jan. 7 to the morning of Sunday, Jan. 8

From 10:30 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning crews will close all lanes of northbound SR 99 between South Spokane Street and South Royal Brougham Way.

Detour

During the closures all northbound SR 99 traffic must exit at East Marginal Way.

Eastbound West Seattle Freeway ramp to northbound SR 99 will be closed.

This weekend’s work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled in the event of heavy rain or snow.