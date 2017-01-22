UPDATE: Crash, spill on 22nd SW

5:21 PM: A main route between North Delridge and Puget Ridge, 22nd SW, is blocked right now because of a crash and what’s described as a resulting “spill” for which an SDOT cleanup crew is being called. That’s the route between Delridge/Oregon and 21st [map]. We’re on the way to check it out.

5:43 PM: Photo added. Police tell our crew at the scene that a driver headed uphill (south/eastbound) hit a utility pole. Wreckage and fluid spill ensued, but no injuries of note. The vehicle’s been towed, the spill dealt with, and the road is reopening.