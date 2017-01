SW Roxbury is blocked right now at 9th SW because of a one-car crash. The driver is reported to have hit a pole; the car was in the middle of the westbound lanes by the time we arrived. The driver walked away, possibly dazed from a head injury, but turned up a block away, and medics were called. The scene should be clear before too long – a sergeant at the scene told us a tow truck was on the way.