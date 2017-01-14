TOMORROW: ‘Secret Lives of Houses’ @ SouthWest Stories

Even if you don’t live in a house, you might be interested in tomorrow’s SouthWest Stories presentation with King County archivist Greg Lange (whose video invitation is above) – “Welcome Home: Searching for the Secret Lives of Houses.” Maybe there’s a house or other building that you walk, ride, or drive by, and often wonder about. Some information is available online, but not all, so Lange will explain where to look and what you might find. Just be at Southwest Library (35th SW/SW Henderson) at 2 pm Sunday – it’s free, seating is first-come, first-served, in the upstairs meeting room. The Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Seattle Public Library are co-sponsors of the series.

P.S. Details aren’t final yet but your WSB co-publishers have been invited to be next month’s “SouthWest Stories” guests (February 19th), since this is WSB’s 10th-anniversary year – stand by for more on that.