The West Seattleite leaving the Cabinet: Interior Secretary Sally Jewell’s farewell

Sally Jewell, the West Seattleite who has been serving as President Obama‘s Secretary of the Interior, has published her “exit memo.” It’s pointed out in a Seattle Times interview with the outgoing secretary, who told Times reporter Lynda Mapes that she is not “retiring” but plans to take a break before figuring out what’s next. While the former REI CEO’s “exit memo” touts the department “restor(ing) our nation-to-nation relationships with tribes,” it does not mention those – including the Duwamish Tribe – that did not get treaty rights restored. It’s been almost a year and a half since Duwamish chair Cecile Hansen went to Jewell’s neighborhood to make her case, after another denial. Meantime, Jewell’s memo touts a variety of resource and land accomplishments, and notes challenges for the future that don’t often get headlines, such as:

With approximately one-third of the Department’s more than 70,000 employees eligible to retire within five years, workforce development must continue to be a priority. We need to ensure a new generation of wildlife biologists, park rangers, tribal experts, scientists, and other professionals are ready to care for our nation’s public lands and waters.

Jewell has been Interior Secretary for almost four years. President-elect Trump‘s nominee to succeed her is Montana Congressmember Ryan Zinke.