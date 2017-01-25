Taller poles for wireless electricity metering: Next West Seattle site

The big orange dot on that Seattle City Light-provided map marks the next spot where the utility will be installing a taller pole to facilitate its future switch to automated, wireless metering. The announcement includes this information:

Seattle City Light continues to support Advanced Metering services throughout the utility’s service territory by replacing existing utility poles with taller poles, which will host wireless utility data collection equipment. The new poles will be 70 feet tall, which is about 20 feet taller than the existing poles. … Affected customers have received the same information …

In February 2017, crews will be replacing poles in the following areas:

· Lake City / North Seattle (NE 125th Street)

· South Lake Union (Pontius Avenue N)

· Othello Park (43rd Avenue S)

· West Seattle / Junction (SW Edmunds Street)

Project Highlights:

· This project is part of the communications network to support Advanced Metering, which will automate meter reading and enable enhanced services.

· There are no maintenance power outages planned for this work. Some traffic and parking impacts are expected in the immediate work areas. Crews will be careful to maintain access to driveways.

· Daily work hours are from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In most instances, the work to transfer existing equipment and install the data collection equipment can be completed in one day.