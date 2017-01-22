TALK WITH YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: ‘District office hours’ for Lisa Herbold in West Seattle on Friday

Trying to get a meeting with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, like the person who started this WSB Forums thread? If you haven’t already heard via e-mail or via her blog-format website, next Friday brings Herbold’s next “district office hours” event. She’ll be at the Southwest Neighborhood Center (same building as SW Pool), 2801 SW Thistle, on Friday (January 27th), 2-7 pm. “Drop-in friendly” as usual, she says, but if you want to make an appointment, she says you can do that by e-mailing alex.clardy@seattle.gov.