Sweet way to support youth: Camp Fire candy-sale time

The annual Camp Fire candy-sale fundraiser has just begun, and you can support Camp Fire without leaving West Seattle. The organization’s regional headquarters are in North Delridge (2414 SW Andover, D105), and candy is available there starting today, 10 am-4 pm weekdays (you can even order online and pick up there). They also will be updating the map on this page soon with the next round of sale dates/times at three other locations in West Seattle (the Fauntleroy ferry dock and both QFC stores). Nicole Collin from Camp Fire Central Puget Sound explains, “This is a huge fundraiser that we look forward to every year as it raises funds for kids in need (who normally couldn’t afford camp) and Candy Sellers can earn their own way to camp by reaching their selling goals. The sale also teaches youth valuable skills including goal setting, public speaking and engaging with their local community.” Candy is $5 per box. If you’re a business and would like to support Camp Fire, Collin adds, you can be a Merchant of Merit: “For $75 they can get 15 boxes of Camp Fire Mints and will receive special recognition in Camp Fire publications and a certificate of appreciation!”