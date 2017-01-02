SPORTS: West Seattle Little League opens 2017 registration

A new year means new youth-sports seasons ahead! Tracy Holloway from West Seattle Little League sends the news that league registration is now open:

Happy New Year from West Seattle Little League! We are excited to open registration for all divisions for the 2017 season. Registration is easy and takes only a few steps:

Step 1: Check your child’s league age

To check your child’s league age on the league age table, click here. Your child’s league age determines which division they are recommended to register with.

Step 2: Log in to the West Seattle Little League website

If you have not played with the league before, create a new account. If you are a returning WSLL member, please use your login credentials from the previous season. If you forgot your credentials, please use the “Forgot Password” link.

Step 3: Register your child

Click on the green “Register Now” button in the upper right of the home page. Please note the following during the registration process:

*If you do not live within the boundary for WSLL, you will be waitlisted and should email the player agents below with your school enrollment form in order to finish registration.

*If your child played for WSLL in the 2016 season, you do not need to furnish a birth certificate. If your player is new to West Seattle Little League or did not play in the league during the 2016 season you will need to upload a copy of the player’s birth certificate.

*All players will need to provide three proofs of residency to verify player address boundaries.