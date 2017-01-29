SPORTS: High-school basketball updates, as postseason nears

It’s almost postseason time for high-school basketball teams. So we’re checking in with all three local high schools’ varsity teams.
(#11, WSHS sophomore Jasmine Gayles)
WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS: The Wildcats were second in the Metro League standings going into their Friday night home game against the third-ranked team, Rainier Beach.
(#20, WSHS sophomore Grace Sarver)
Beach went home with the win, 73-63. Next up for the WSHS girls, a road game at Cleveland, 7:30 pm Wednesday.
WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL BOYS: No game this weekend but they’re also visiting Cleveland next, 7:30 pm Tuesday. The Wildcat boys are #2 in the Metro Sound Conference.
On Friday night, Chief Sealth International High School and Seattle Lutheran High School each had home games for both varsity teams:
(#15, CSIHS junior Isiah Hart)
CHIEF SEALTH IHS BOYS: The Seahawk boys got the win over visiting Roosevelt, 61-48. That puts them at third in the conference. Ballard visits at 7:30 pm Tuesday.
(#33, CSIHS sophomore Kamryn Thomas)
CHIEF SEALTH IHS GIRLS: The Seahawk girls, fourth in their conference, also play Ballard next, but they’ll be at BHS at 7:30 pm Wednesday. On Friday night they lost to visiting Roosevelt, 55-50.
And at SeaLu, both varsity teams won Friday night against visiting Pope John Paul II HS of Olympia:
(#14, SLHS sophomore Maddie Jensen)
The Saints girls’ Friday night winning score was 45-17.
(#12, SLHS sophomore Simon Solomon)
And it was a 68-36 Friday night win for the SLHS boys.
The Lutheran teams also had Saturday games against Quilcene, and both were victorious – the SeaTac League-leading boys, 76-49; the girls, 37-33. Next games for both are on Tuesday at Puget Sound Adventist.
