SPORTS: High-school basketball updates, as postseason nears

It’s almost postseason time for high-school basketball teams. So we’re checking in with all three local high schools’ varsity teams.



(#11, WSHS sophomore Jasmine Gayles)

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS: The Wildcats were second in the Metro League standings going into their Friday night home game against the third-ranked team, Rainier Beach.



(#20, WSHS sophomore Grace Sarver)

Beach went home with the win, 73-63. Next up for the WSHS girls, a road game at Cleveland, 7:30 pm Wednesday.

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL BOYS: No game this weekend but they’re also visiting Cleveland next, 7:30 pm Tuesday. The Wildcat boys are #2 in the Metro Sound Conference.

On Friday night, Chief Sealth International High School and Seattle Lutheran High School each had home games for both varsity teams:



(#15, CSIHS junior Isiah Hart)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS BOYS: The Seahawk boys got the win over visiting Roosevelt, 61-48. That puts them at third in the conference. Ballard visits at 7:30 pm Tuesday.



(#33, CSIHS sophomore Kamryn Thomas)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS GIRLS: The Seahawk girls, fourth in their conference, also play Ballard next, but they’ll be at BHS at 7:30 pm Wednesday. On Friday night they lost to visiting Roosevelt, 55-50.

And at SeaLu, both varsity teams won Friday night against visiting Pope John Paul II HS of Olympia:



(#14, SLHS sophomore Maddie Jensen)

The Saints girls’ Friday night winning score was 45-17.



(#12, SLHS sophomore Simon Solomon)

And it was a 68-36 Friday night win for the SLHS boys.

The Lutheran teams also had Saturday games against Quilcene, and both were victorious – the SeaTac League-leading boys, 76-49; the girls, 37-33. Next games for both are on Tuesday at Puget Sound Adventist.