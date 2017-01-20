West Seattle, Washington

20 Friday

40℉

UPDATE: Slide, water break, road closure near Fauntleroy Park

January 20, 2017 12:10 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

IMG_8285

12:10 AM: A water break in north Arbor Heights has led to a slide that’s taken out part of a dead-end section of California SW north of SW Roxbury and forcing residents of one house to evacuate.

thebreak
(Broken pipe, exposed where part of road washed out)

A sizable Seattle Fire response is here and Seattle Public Utilities crews have arrived too. No report of injuries.

12:18 AM: Police are on scene too and as you can see, California SW is taped off – we are being kept back for safety. “West of Fauntleroy Park” is probably a better description of this area – here’s a map.

Share This

1 Reply to "UPDATE: Slide, water break, road closure near Fauntleroy Park"

  • JanS January 20, 2017 (12:35 am)
    Reply

    I’m so sorry…that soooo sucks…and at midnite…hope everyone’s OK…and their houses…

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann