UPDATE: Shooting investigation at 16th/Holden 7-11; clerk hurt

January 18, 2017 2:56 am
2:56 AM: Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting at 16th/Holden in Highland Park. According to scanner traffic, the suspect is about 6 feet tall, unknown race, thin build, wearing a red mask, black coat, black shirt, unknown color gloves, carrying a shotgun. The victim is reported to be an employee at the 7-11 – no information on condition so far.

3:28 AM: Police have been searching with a K-9 but no arrest reported so far. Here’s what our crew at the scene has founded out: The man who is hurt is the on-duty clerk; his injuries are not life-threatening so he’s being taken to the hospital by private ambulance (as shown in our top photo). The front door was apparently locked and he refused to let someone in, who then took out a shotgun and shot through the glass – the clerk’s injuries are apparently from broken glass as much as pellets. Detectives are joining the investigation.

  • Hp January 18, 2017 (3:09 am)
    Police were just parked at riverview park with lights

    • WSB January 18, 2017 (3:34 am)
      They’ve been on “containment” and searching for blocks around – the suspect got away on foot, at least initially.

